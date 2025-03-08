Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $453.41 and last traded at $456.57. 437,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,104,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $468.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

