Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

