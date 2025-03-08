Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 60,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 54.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

DOV opened at $185.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $168.20 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

