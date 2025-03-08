Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

