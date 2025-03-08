Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $9.30 on Friday. Lightbridge has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $146.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Larry Goldman sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $257,889.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,181. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 45,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $404,277.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,340.21. The trade was a 19.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,943 shares of company stock worth $1,271,668 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lightbridge by 785.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lightbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

