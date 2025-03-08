Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Lightbridge Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $9.30 on Friday. Lightbridge has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $146.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lightbridge by 785.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lightbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
