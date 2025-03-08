Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $264.89 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $226.62 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.56.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

