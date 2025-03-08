Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

