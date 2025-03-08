Lifeworks Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,965 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,509. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

