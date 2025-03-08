Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Celanese by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Celanese Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

