Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 26,295 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,794 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $23,686,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,149,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,525.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 435,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 423,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $49.43 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

