Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMFree Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8,688.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $59.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.05.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

