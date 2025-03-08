Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 855 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $40.20 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.