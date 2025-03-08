Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 24,182 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,182 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.36 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

