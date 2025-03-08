Larson Financial Group LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 917,059 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

