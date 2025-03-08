Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM opened at $108.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.