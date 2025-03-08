Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $348.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.51 and a 200 day moving average of $358.96. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $285.24 and a 52-week high of $386.44.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
