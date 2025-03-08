Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Down 14.5% – Time to Sell?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 135,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 39,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.
Lara Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lara Exploration
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.