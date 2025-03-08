Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Time to Sell?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$1.00. 135,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 39,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

