Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 135,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 39,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.
Lara Exploration Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$63.28 million, a PE ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
