Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Up 28% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) traded up 28% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. 107,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.35.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

