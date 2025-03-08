Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Mary Anne Heino Sells 53,107 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $106.34 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,081,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 4,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 217,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 212,721 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 662.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

