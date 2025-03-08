L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys A$134,000.00 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Larke acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$134,000.00 ($84,276.73).

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 16th. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

