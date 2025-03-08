Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Sells C$3,124,939.96 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 205,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.22, for a total transaction of C$3,124,939.96.

Jonathan Paul Rollinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 3 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.68, for a total transaction of C$47.04.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.10. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.10.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

