Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $225.30 and last traded at $218.07, with a volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.87.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average is $111.28.

About Kingdee International Software Group

(Get Free Report)

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.