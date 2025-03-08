Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 231,242 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.70% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of KE opened at $16.57 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $406.88 million, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KE. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

View Our Latest Report on Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.