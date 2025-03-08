KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Up 13.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Free Report) rose 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment offers process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX.

