Just Group’s (JUST) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 200 ($2.58) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Just Group from GBX 190 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Just Group Stock Performance

LON:JUST opened at GBX 147.60 ($1.91) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 94.93 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.60 ($2.18).

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Just Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Just Group will post 38.3510638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

