JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $250.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Zscaler stock opened at $208.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.04 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $217.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.65.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

