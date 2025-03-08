Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.03 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 10,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE RSG opened at $234.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.91 and a 1-year high of $240.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day moving average of $210.80. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

