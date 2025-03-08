Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 9,388 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 235.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,556,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $30,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $124.70 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.