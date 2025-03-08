Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 5,838 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $70.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

