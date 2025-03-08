Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 5,040 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.72.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

