Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 15,877 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 131.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB opened at $40.06 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

