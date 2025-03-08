Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $402.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

