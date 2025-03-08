Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,415,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $682,036,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,259,000 after purchasing an additional 230,689 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.09.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

FANG opened at $140.11 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

