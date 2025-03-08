Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 23,149 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2,309.8% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 354,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,377 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

