John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 60641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $695.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

