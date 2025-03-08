Jeffrey Robert Strom Sells 4,500 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.9 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $155.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,680,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,691,000 after purchasing an additional 195,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,831,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,597.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 119,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 84,487 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

