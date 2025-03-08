James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.9% per year over the last three years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James River Group to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. James River Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that James River Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

JRVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on James River Group

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.