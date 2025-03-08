Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after buying an additional 100,573 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after acquiring an additional 166,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,435,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,950,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $179.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.68. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $236,203.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,361,330.94. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,788. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

