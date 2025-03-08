Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

