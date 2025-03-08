J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and traded as high as $13.56. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 20,223 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JSAIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JSAIY

J Sainsbury Trading Up 3.0 %

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.