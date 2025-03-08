iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Trading Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.43. 5,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $158.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

