iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,512,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 2,810,613 shares.The stock last traded at $55.23 and had previously closed at $55.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

