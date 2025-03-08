iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,512,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 2,810,613 shares.The stock last traded at $55.23 and had previously closed at $55.74.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.