iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXCGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,512,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 2,810,613 shares.The stock last traded at $55.23 and had previously closed at $55.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

