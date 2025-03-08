iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

