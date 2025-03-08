iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.