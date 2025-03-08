iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Holdings Decreased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,131,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,811,000 after purchasing an additional 298,815 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,969,000. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

