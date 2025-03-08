iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.75% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $8,902,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $578.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

