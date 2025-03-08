Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Intevac alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intevac

Intevac Stock Down 0.5 %

Intevac Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Intevac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.61%.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intevac by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.