Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 989 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $474.31 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

